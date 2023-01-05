3-year-old killed, four teens injured in northern Va. shooting

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 3-year-old is dead and four teenagers are seriously injured after a shooting inside a northern Virginia home.

NBC4 reports Prince William Police responded to a townhome in Dumfries before noon Wednesday.

When police arrived, they found five people suffering from gunshot wounds - including a 17-year-old girl found outside the home. The other victims were found inside.

A 3-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene, and the four other victims ranged in age between 14 and 17 years old.

The other victims were taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

NBC4 says 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby of Washington D.C. was arrested without incident.

Police say he was in a relationship with one of the victims who was 17 years old.

Oglesby has been charged with one count of murder, four counts of aggravated malicious wounding, and five counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held without bond.

