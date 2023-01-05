Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

3-year-old killed, four teens injured in northern Va. shooting

Police say 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby is facing multiple charges including murder. He is...
Police say 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby is facing multiple charges including murder. He is being held without bond.(Prince William County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 3-year-old is dead and four teenagers are seriously injured after a shooting inside a northern Virginia home.

NBC4 reports Prince William Police responded to a townhome in Dumfries before noon Wednesday.

When police arrived, they found five people suffering from gunshot wounds - including a 17-year-old girl found outside the home. The other victims were found inside.

A 3-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene, and the four other victims ranged in age between 14 and 17 years old.

The other victims were taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

NBC4 says 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby of Washington D.C. was arrested without incident.

Police say he was in a relationship with one of the victims who was 17 years old.

Oglesby has been charged with one count of murder, four counts of aggravated malicious wounding, and five counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening on West Grace Street.
One man hospitalized after shooting near Village Cafe
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that...
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
Virginia Lottery logo
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million purchased in Roanoke County

Latest News

The State Board for Community Colleges said Wednesday it has hired David Doré to serve as the...
Virginia community college system gets new chancellor
Crews responded to the 4200 block of Darbytown Road shortly after 5:30 a.m.
Crews battle house fire in eastern Henrico
Henrico Police are investigating a deadly crash in the county's east end.
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Henrico car crash
One person is dead, another is seriously hurt after a crash in eastern Henrico.
News to Know: Deadly crash in eastern Henrico; Remembering Pope Benedict XVI; Warm, sunny day