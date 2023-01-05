Angel Tree
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Henrico car crash

Henrico Police are investigating a deadly crash in the county's east end.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:26 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - 1 person is dead and another is seriously hurt after an early morning car crash in Henrico.

The single-car crash happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in the 5700 Block of Audubon Drive between International Centre Drive and Oakley’s Lane.

Police say two people were found inside the vehicle.

A man was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries, a second person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet identified either victims.

Investigators are looking into what caused the crash.

