Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million purchased in Roanoke County

Virginia Lottery logo
Virginia Lottery logo(Virginia Lottery)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Roanoke County is now worth $1 million, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The ticket was purchased at the Clearbrook Mini Mart, located at 5469 Franklin Road.

The winning numbers for the January 3 drawing were 25-29-33-41-44, and the Mega Ball number was 18.

The ticket matched the first five winning numbers, only missing the Mega Ball. The lottery says the ticket is one of only six nationwide to match the first five numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.

Whoever has the winning ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery says before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

No ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the $785 million jackpot. So the jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing rolls to an estimated $940 million.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that...
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
George Wythe will be the fourth Richmond school to get a new name.
School board votes to rename George Wythe High School
37-year-old Jose Paz Benegas is wanted for rape and taking indecent liberties with a child.
Chesterfield Police offer $5,000 reward to find man wanted for rape
Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023
Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery

Latest News

Police believe they have found the body of a man who went missing at the Shenandoah National...
Body found during search for missing man in Shenandoah National Park
Richmond City Council announces new leadership
Richmond City Council announces new leadership
Governor Youngkin is calling for an investigation into allegations against one of the state's...
News to Know: Support for Damar Hamlin grows; Boaters missing at Smith Mt. Lake; Youngkin calls investigation into northern Va. high school
Wednesday Forecast: Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms
Wednesday Forecast: Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms