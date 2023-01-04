Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Wednesday Forecast: Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

Mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures return to end the week
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A cold front brings showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday. We can’t rule out a strong storm, mainly towards southside Virginia.

Wednesday: Cloudy, warm and breezy with rain likely. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. is our best chance for rain and isolated storms. A gusty shower or strong storm is possible especially south and east of Petersburg. 1/10″ - 1/2″ rain totals. Highs near 70°. Record: 76° set back in 2005. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower is possible. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that...
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
George Wythe will be the fourth Richmond school to get a new name.
School board votes to rename George Wythe High School
37-year-old Jose Paz Benegas is wanted for rape and taking indecent liberties with a child.
Chesterfield Police offer $5,000 reward to find man wanted for rape
Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023
Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery

Latest News

Forecast: Showers, isolated storm possible Wednesday
Photo credit: Larry Lynch
Did you see the fog bow in Virginia?
Rain Wednesday with cooler temperatures to end the week!
Tuesday Forecast: Showers, isolated storm possible Wednesday
Tuesday Forecast: Cloudy and breezy with near-record warmth
Tuesday Forecast: Cloudy and breezy with near record warmth