Wednesday Forecast: Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A cold front brings showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday. We can’t rule out a strong storm, mainly towards southside Virginia.

Wednesday: Cloudy, warm and breezy with rain likely. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. is our best chance for rain and isolated storms. A gusty shower or strong storm is possible especially south and east of Petersburg. 1/10″ - 1/2″ rain totals. Highs near 70°. Record: 76° set back in 2005. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower is possible. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

