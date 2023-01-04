VSP: Convicted sex offender wanted, ties to Chesterfield County

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -The Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit is asking for help finding a 19-year-old convicted sex offender who was last registered as living in Lunenburg County.

Cody Dallas Garcia is wanted on three counts of failing to re-register as a sex offender.

Garcia previously lived in Lunenburg’s Victoria community but has absconded and failed to update a new address as required by state law.

Garcia is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6′5″ tall and weighs approximately 145 lbs. He has connections in Lunenburg, Halifax counties, and Chesterfield County.

He was recently seen in the Clarksville area of Mecklenburg County, Va., as well as Henderson, NC.

