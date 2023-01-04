Angel Tree
Virginia lawmakers want to create new state committee on gambling addiction

Callers to Virginia's problem gambling hotline often list slot machines, sports betting, skill machines, casino games and scratch-off lottery tickets as the reason they're seeking help.(Ned Oliver, Virginia Mercury)
By Graham Moomaw
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
It’s gotten a lot easier to gamble in Virginia as the state and local governments chase extra tax dollars from the lottery, casinos, sports betting, horse racing and slots parlors.

But that change has come at a cost for Virginians who struggle with impulse control or have a full-blown gambling addiction, according to a bipartisan pair of state lawmakers who have introduced legislation to create a new committee on problem gambling.

“As Virginia moves forward with the expansion of gaming, it’s important that we understand the ills that come with it,” Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, said in a joint news release announcing the bill co-filed with Del. Paul Krizek, D-Fairfax.

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

