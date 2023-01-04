Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Three Notch’d Brewing Company releases line of non-alcoholic beers

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three Notch’d Brewing Company is releasing a new line of non-alcoholic beers.

Its “Uncool” beers are available at all Three Notch’d locations and will soon be hitting the shelves at Kroger and Wegmans.

“We’re really excited to flip the script on what it’s been traditionally to drink a non-alcoholic beer, and in order to do that, you know, we think it’s important to point out that it used to kind of be uncool, but now, it’s pretty cool to be uncool,” President Scott Roth said.

Roth says they will be hosting tastings through January and into March.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening on West Grace Street.
One man hospitalized after shooting near Village Cafe
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that...
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
Virginia Lottery logo
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million purchased in Roanoke County

Latest News

Crews responded to the 4200 block of Darbytown Road shortly after 5:30 a.m.
Fire destroys home in eastern Henrico
The State Board for Community Colleges said Wednesday it has hired David Doré to serve as the...
Virginia community college system gets new chancellor
Police say 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby is facing multiple charges including murder. He is...
3-year-old killed, four teens injured in northern Va. shooting
Henrico Police are investigating a deadly crash in the county's east end.
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Henrico car crash
One person is dead, another is seriously hurt after a crash in eastern Henrico.
News to Know: Deadly crash in eastern Henrico; Remembering Pope Benedict XVI; Warm, sunny day