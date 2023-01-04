Sex offender accused of traveling with Chesterfield girls basketball team

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a convicted sex offender surrendered to police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, early Wednesday morning after state troopers obtained warrants on felony counts for not properly registering as a sex offender in the state.

This came to light following reports he was attending practices and games for the girls’ basketball team at Thomas Dale High School.

In a statement sent to NBC12, Virginia State Police obtained warrants for Isaac Outten on one felony count of failure to register with the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry as a convicted sex offender and another count of failing to report a Virginia-registered vehicle as a sex offender.

This comes as Virginia State Police received reports that Outten was possibly living in Virginia and violating the law regarding his registration mandates.

In addition, the principal of Thomas Dale High School in Chesterfield sent a letter to families on Tuesday associated with the girls’ basketball team about reports Isaac Outten was present at games and practices.

In the letter sent to NBC12 by a spokesperson from Chesterfield County Public Schools, Principal Anthony J. McLaurin told families he was made aware the spouse of an assistant girls’ basketball coach is a registered sex offender in another state.

In his message, McLaurin said the spouse is not an employee of the school division, but they have learned “the spouse attended games as a spectator during this season with family members.” They also traveled with their family to the basketball tournament in Tennessee during winter break. They stayed with their family at a hotel during this time. While at the Tennessee tournament, we learned the spouse helped at two of four practices.”

McLaurin said the assistant girls’ basketball coach, Tanya Outten, is no longer serving in this role.

Towards the end of the letter, McLaurin told families, “I know this is troublesome information, and I want to be as transparent as possible about the situation. This is the information I have at this time. The safety of our students is a top priority for myself, for the Thomas Dale staff and the entire school division. I thank you for your continued support as we work to maintain a safe and productive environment for our students in the classroom and on the court.”

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Outten was convicted of sexually assaulting three teenagers at a youth treatment center in West Philadelphia in 2017. In the article, officials claimed Outten lured these teens to the center’s basement for sex.

“If the sex offenders have been convicted of certain crimes against children, then they face additional prohibitions in where they can live, where they can work and even where they can go,” said NBC12 Legal Analyst Steve Benjamin.

On Wednesday afternoon, Chesterfield Police also told NBC12 they obtained and served six warrants for Isaac Outten related to charges of a sex offender on school property. The spokesperson told NBC12 each warrant is for a basketball game he attended at the school.

Benjamin adds these are serious felonies and would be classified under a Class 6 felony under Virginia law, which could carry up to 5 years in prison.

“Determining whether someone is prohibited from being on school property, for example, depends completely on the details of their original conviction,” said Benjamin.

A spokesperson for Virginia State Police also said in June 2021, Pennsylvania officials notified the VSP SOIU that Outten would be relocating to Henrico. However, as VSP officials began locating Outten and confirming his new Virginia address, troopers were notified by Pennsylvania that Outten had just re-registered with them and was in compliance with the state’s registry requirements as a Pennsylvania resident.

This re-registration concluded any additional actions from VSP, according to a spokesperson. Going forward, VSP said Outten re-registered, as required, in Pennsylvania.

VSP said Outten is awaiting extradition. The investigation into this remains ongoing, and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this case can give Chesterfield Police a call at (804)-748-1251.

