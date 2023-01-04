Richmond plans traffic study for safety improvements at busy northside intersection

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With 20,000 cars rolling through the intersection on a daily basis, those living not far from Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road are hopeful the area will be the target of safety improvements.

“I’m no expert but I can just see it’s not quite complete. So I think they need to continue making it safer for everyone,” said Carl Virgin, who lives near the intersection.

Last month, the city removed Confederate statue A.P. Hill from where it stood in the middle of Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road. Crews then paved over the area, created crosswalks and added signage to the intersection.

Those living around here, including Carl Virgin, say the monument’s removal makes visibility around the intersection much better, but it’s not enough.

“So I walk through here literally hundreds of times and I personally witnessed 2-4 accidents. And it’s just an accident waiting to happen and it had been,” said Virgin.

The city agrees saying the study will provide the information needed to figure out next steps to make area safer and easier to navigate.

“Right now the traffic control is looking at the data and making sure what is necessary for this intersection. So in the future will determine exactly what will go here. But right now we have to do the study to make sure the data shows what’s the best option for this area,” said Ann-Frances Lambert, Richmond City Council.

Councilor Lambert says there’s not timeline on getting the study done but the hope is that changes can be implemented by next year.

“I know there’s a lot of traffic that comes through here and if it’s chaotic then that’s going to be dangerous too. So has to be something that’s safe and efficient,” said Virgin.

The city will also make parking along Laburnum Avenue to Brook Road easier. The plan calls for removing several feet of the median to make more space for parked cars along Laburnum.

