Police: 1 killed, 4 hurt in shooting at Virginia home

Police said that one was pronounced dead at the scene and four were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.
Police said that one was pronounced dead at the scene and four were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) - One person was killed and four injured in a shooting at a home in northern Virginia on Wednesday, police said.

A person of interest was in custody. Prince William County Police said in a news release that officers who responded to reports of a shooting at a home in Dumfries found five people with gunshot wounds or other injuries.

Police said that one was pronounced dead at the scene and four were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.

They didn’t immediately release ages or names. The news release said that the violence appeared isolated to the home and that a person of interest was in police custody.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

