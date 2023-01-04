One man hospitalized after shooting near Village Cafe

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening on West Grace Street.

Richmond Police say one man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds after a shooting happened in the 1000 block of West Grace Street.

Right now, the front door of the Village Cafe, on the intersection of West Grace and North Harrison, is tapped off with crime scene tape.

The investigation is ongoing.

