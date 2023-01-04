Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

One man hospitalized after shooting near Village Cafe

A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening on West Grace Street.
A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening on West Grace Street.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening on West Grace Street.

Richmond Police say one man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds after a shooting happened in the 1000 block of West Grace Street.

Right now, the front door of the Village Cafe, on the intersection of West Grace and North Harrison, is tapped off with crime scene tape.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that...
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
George Wythe will be the fourth Richmond school to get a new name.
School board votes to rename George Wythe High School
37-year-old Jose Paz Benegas is wanted for rape and taking indecent liberties with a child.
Chesterfield Police offer $5,000 reward to find man wanted for rape
Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023
Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery

Latest News

Richmond plans traffic study for safety improvements at busy northside intersection
Richmond plans traffic study for safety improvements at busy northside intersection
Sex offender accused of traveling with Chesterfield girls basketball team
Sex offender accused of traveling with Chesterfield girls basketball team
Thomas Dale High School in Chesterfield County.
Sex offender accused of traveling with Chesterfield girls basketball team
A view of the Interstate 95 Express Lanes in Prince William, Fairfax and Stafford Counties.
Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes