News to Know: Support for Damar Hamlin grows; Boaters missing at Smith Mt. Lake; Youngkin calls investigation into northern Va. high school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Jan. 4, 2023.

Family of Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Speaks Out

We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation that led to the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night.

There’s an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin - who remains in critical condition.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after collapsing on the field following a tackle during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

”He’s sustained some, some damage to his lungs and they’re working to try to remedy that, and they got him on a ventilator to help with the breathing to just to take some of the strain off his lungs so they can heal and recuperate,” Damar’s uncle said.

Divers Search for Bodies After Boat Capsizes

Two men vanished Monday afternoon when their boat capsized in Smith Mountain Lake.

The boat was later recovered, but now officials say the search is now a recovery mission.

Investigators believe the bodies are in the water, and not near the dam.

Experts Say New Omicron Variant May Be More Resistant to Drugs

As if the "triple-demic" wasn't bad enough - there's now a new Covid variant going around.

The new Omicron variant - known as XBB is rapidly spreading and accounts for around 40 percent of cases across the country, and about 75 percent of cases in the northeast.

VDH says the best way to protect yourself is by getting vaccinated - especially if you haven’t already.

Youngkin Calls for Investigation Into Awards Controversy

Governor Youngkin is calling for an investigation into allegations against Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology - one of the Commonwealth’s most prestigious high schools.

I’ve asked @JasonMiyaresVA to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School. pic.twitter.com/NuPJ9o7fX1 — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) January 3, 2023

Youngkin says he believes the school may have violated the state’s Human Rights Act.

A parent says her son was told he was not a National Merit Scholar - until college scholarship deadlines had passed. She claims the school said the recognition was underplayed to prevent hurting the feelings of students who were not being honored.

Rain Showers Likely

A cold front is bringing showers and isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday.

A strong storm is possible especially south and east of our friends in Petersburg.

It will be a cloudy, warm and breezy day with rain likely between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Highs will be near 70.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.