Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

News to Know: Support for Damar Hamlin grows; Boaters missing at Smith Mt. Lake; Youngkin calls investigation into northern Va. high school

Governor Youngkin is calling for an investigation into allegations against one of the state's...
Governor Youngkin is calling for an investigation into allegations against one of the state's most prestigious high schools.
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Jan. 4, 2023.

Family of Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Speaks Out

We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation that led to the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night.

There’s an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin - who remains in critical condition.

‘It was a pretty scary moment’: Fans react to Damar Hamlin’s collapse during football game

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after collapsing on the field following a tackle during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

”He’s sustained some, some damage to his lungs and they’re working to try to remedy that, and they got him on a ventilator to help with the breathing to just to take some of the strain off his lungs so they can heal and recuperate,” Damar’s uncle said.

Divers Search for Bodies After Boat Capsizes

Two men vanished Monday afternoon when their boat capsized in Smith Mountain Lake.

The boat was later recovered, but now officials say the search is now a recovery mission.

Investigators believe the bodies are in the water, and not near the dam.

Experts Say New Omicron Variant May Be More Resistant to Drugs

As if the "triple-demic" wasn't bad enough - there's now a new Covid variant going around.

The new Omicron variant - known as XBB is rapidly spreading and accounts for around 40 percent of cases across the country, and about 75 percent of cases in the northeast.

VDH says the best way to protect yourself is by getting vaccinated - especially if you haven’t already.

Youngkin Calls for Investigation Into Awards Controversy

Governor Youngkin is calling for an investigation into allegations against Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology - one of the Commonwealth’s most prestigious high schools.

Youngkin says he believes the school may have violated the state’s Human Rights Act.

A parent says her son was told he was not a National Merit Scholar - until college scholarship deadlines had passed. She claims the school said the recognition was underplayed to prevent hurting the feelings of students who were not being honored.

Rain Showers Likely

A cold front is bringing showers and isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday.

A strong storm is possible especially south and east of our friends in Petersburg.

It will be a cloudy, warm and breezy day with rain likely between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Highs will be near 70.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that...
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
George Wythe will be the fourth Richmond school to get a new name.
School board votes to rename George Wythe High School
37-year-old Jose Paz Benegas is wanted for rape and taking indecent liberties with a child.
Chesterfield Police offer $5,000 reward to find man wanted for rape
Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023
Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery

Latest News

Wednesday Forecast: Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms
Wednesday Forecast: Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms
Tractor-trailer crash closes I-295 south in Henrico
Tractor-trailer crash closes I-295 south in Henrico
Youngkin calls for investigation into awards controversy
Youngkin calls for investigation into awards controversy
Hundreds gathered outside the Victory and Praise Family Worship Ministries in Hopewell to...
Vigil held for Hopewell 8-year-old killed in drive-by shooting