Lawmaker: Laptop of 2019 mass shooter is found

By Ben Finley
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A Virginia state lawmaker says a personal laptop that belonged to a man who killed 12 people at a Virginia Beach municipal building has been found.

Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler says the computer was discovered at the home of shooter DeWayne Craddock as it was being prepared for sale. Craddock was killed by police at the end of his 2019 rampage.

Virginia Beach police said in a statement Tuesday that they asked Convirs-Fowler to turn over the computer so they can “determine the device’s authenticity and relevance” to the killings.

The potential existence of such a laptop adds yet another wrinkle to the mass shooting case. City investigators have said they could not determine a motive in the killings.

