‘I love you, you will be missed’: Vigil held for Hopewell 8-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds gathered in Hopewell Tuesday night to remember the life of 8-year-old P’Aris Moore on what would have been her ninth birthday.

Moore was killed last Friday in a drive-by shooting while riding her bike with her friends at a family member’s house.

“She was going to celebrate by herself because she and her sister share a birthday because their birthdays are close together,” Moore’s aunt told the crowd Tuesday night. “The party was about both of them, but today was about her she might have known something we don’t know, but we didn’t want it to go like this.”

Following a march for justice Monday night, the community is still stepping up to get answers.

At one point, one person offered a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“That reward may end up growing,” Tavorise Marks, told the crowd Tuesday night.

“I’ll match it,” one person said.

“It’s at $1,000 now,” Marks said.

“I’m gonna match it, too,” another person said.

The crowd continued to say they would match until the amount reached at least $3,500.

“I don’t care who they are, I don’t care if it’s your cousin, your brother, your uncle, your sister, whoever,” Marks said. “A child is dead a child did not see their ninth birthday today that has to hurt you.”

As the evening continued, others thanked P’Aris for bringing the community together in hopes a tragedy like this will never happen to another family.

“I love you, you will be missed, and thank you,” a speaker said.

As of Tuesday night, Hopewell Police said there has not been an arrest in P’Aris’s death.

If you know anything, call crime solvers at (804) 541-2202.

