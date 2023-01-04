Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Body found during search for missing man in Shenandoah National Park

Police believe they have found the body of a man who went missing at the Shenandoah National...
Police believe they have found the body of a man who went missing at the Shenandoah National Park.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police believe they have found the body of a man who went missing at the Shenandoah National Park.

66-year-old James Cattley, of North Garden, Virginia was reported missing on Dec. 12. Three days later, his vehicle was found at the Turk Mountain parking area by Rangers - in anticipation of an ice storm.

On Jan. 2, police say a body was discovered not too far from where Cattley’s car was found.

Officials have now suspended the search for Cattley - as the Medical Examiner in Augusta County works to positively identify the man and determine his cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that...
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
George Wythe will be the fourth Richmond school to get a new name.
School board votes to rename George Wythe High School
37-year-old Jose Paz Benegas is wanted for rape and taking indecent liberties with a child.
Chesterfield Police offer $5,000 reward to find man wanted for rape
Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023
Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery

Latest News

Richmond City Council announces new leadership
Richmond City Council announces new leadership
Governor Youngkin is calling for an investigation into allegations against one of the state's...
News to Know: Support for Damar Hamlin grows; Boaters missing at Smith Mt. Lake; Youngkin calls investigation into northern Va. high school
Wednesday Forecast: Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms
Wednesday Forecast: Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms
Tractor-trailer crash closes I-295 south in Henrico
Tractor-trailer crash closes I-295 south in Henrico