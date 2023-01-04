Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Attorney General Miyares launches investigation into northern Va. high school

On Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin asked Miyares to launch a probe into allegations that...
On Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin asked Miyares to launch a probe into allegations that information about National Merit Awards being withheld from students.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has officially launched an investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Miyares said his Office of Civil Rights will be investigating Fairfax County Public Schools and the high school’s administration for unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act.

“No student should be treated differently because of their race. Students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology are amongst the brightest in the nation, yet some have been punished in the name of ‘equity.’ Racism and race-based government decision-making in any form is wrong and unlawful under Virginia’s Human Rights Act,” said Attorney General Miyares.

On Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin asked Miyares to launch a probe into allegations that information about National Merit Awards - which are determined through student PSAT scores - were withheld from students until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.

The investigation will examine if the school’s administration’s decision to withhold National Merit Scholarship honors from students and the school’s new admissions policies violate VHRA.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that...
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
George Wythe will be the fourth Richmond school to get a new name.
School board votes to rename George Wythe High School
37-year-old Jose Paz Benegas is wanted for rape and taking indecent liberties with a child.
Chesterfield Police offer $5,000 reward to find man wanted for rape
Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023
Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery

Latest News

Police said that one was pronounced dead at the scene and four were taken to hospitals with...
Police: 1 killed, 4 hurt in shooting at Virginia home
With 20,000 cars rolling through the intersection on a daily basis, those living not far from...
Richmond plans traffic study for safety improvements at busy northside intersection
Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler says the computer was discovered at the home of shooter DeWayne...
Lawmaker: Laptop of 2019 mass shooter is found
Richmond Wedding Winter Show happening Jan. 7
Richmond Wedding Winter Show happening Jan. 7