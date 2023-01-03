Angel Tree
Tuesday Forecast: Cloudy and breezy with near record warmth

Rain Wednesday with cooler temperatures to end the week!
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Unseasonably warm temperatures for the next couple of days! A cold front brings showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday.

Tuesday: Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Record: 74° set back in 2000.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with rain mainly in the afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm possible in the afternoon/evening. Up to 1/4″ rain total possible. Lows near 60, highs in the low 70s. Record: 76° set back in 2005. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid-60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A spotty shower is possible. Lows in low 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-40s.

