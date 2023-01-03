Tappahannock awarded renovation grant following massive town fire

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Tappahannock will have a chance to restore damages following a massive fire that took place in July of 2022.

According to the Tappahannock Essex Fire Chief, the fire started in the back side of the Martin-Sale Furniture. The fire grew bigger destroying multiple historic buildings, businesses, and apartments in its path including the historic Emerson’s Ordinary, a tavern that dates back to 1710.

The town has since partnered with Ross-Simpson Properties to receive a $250,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s 2022 Industrial Revitalization Fund.

The awarded funds will be used for the renovation of Emerson’s Ordinary which is considered one of the oldest surviving ordinaries in Virginia. In an effort to increase tourist attraction, the new renovations are hoped to fill the need for fine dining in Tappahannock’s downtown district.

The owners, Greg and Jennifer Huff’s, desire to restore the tavern stemmed from the building’s patriotic history. With historical ties to George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and other prominent historical Virginians, the owners envisioned Emerson’s Ordinary to be a meeting place for residents, visitors, and new generations.

“All the credit goes to the Huffs who spearheaded this application. Our community will benefit from the opening of the 1710 Tavern that will not only preserve this piece of history for the Town but will offer the community a place to gather. The IRF will support the vision of this landmark structure and strengthen Tappahannock’s unique features as we continue to focus on the redevelopment of the downtown area. Can’t wait to enjoy this one-of-a-kind dining experience.” said Town Manager, Eric Pollitt

The project serves as a major attempt to advance Tappahannock’s Main Street initiatives and is expected to create between 20 to 30 new jobs in the area.

