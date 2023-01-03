Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Smith Mountain Lake search underway for two missing boaters

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire and Rescue, a search is underway for the bodies of two missing males after a boat capsized Monday. The boat was recovered Monday night.

The search is centered in the area of the Anthony Ford Boat Ramp in Penhook.

No other specifics have been released about the missing boaters. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023
Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023(WDBJ)

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five Virginia residents are entering the new year $1 million richer - including two from...
2 tickets sold in Central Va. win $1 million in New Year’s Millionaire Raffle
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Henrico Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on Staples Mill Road.
Man dies after being hit by truck in Henrico
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz says both the officer and impaired driver were treated...
Chesterfield officer injured in New Year’s Day crash, driver charged with DUI

Latest News

South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that...
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
License plate.
DMV invites car dealerships to participate in contest for a cause
Search continues Tuesday for missing Smith Mountain Lake Boaters
Update: Search for Missing Boaters on SML
Travis A. Ball was convicted in the 2017 killing of special agent Michael Walter in Richmond’s...
Man convicted of killing VSP special agent could get more prison time
A damaged cellulose acetate volume titled Lancaster County Wills, etc. No. 5, 1674-1689 stored...
Across Virginia, circuit courts try to reverse an old way of preserving documents