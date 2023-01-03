Angel Tree
School board votes to rename George Wythe High School

By Henry Graff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - George Wythe has been added to the list of Richmond schools getting renamed in the new year.

During a meeting Monday night, the school board voted overwhelmingly to change the name of the high school.

Wythe was a Founding Father who signed the Declaration of Independence and also owned slaves.

George Wythe will be the fourth Richmond school to get a new name - others include John B. Cary Elementary, Ginter Park Elementary, and Binford Middle School.

To watch Monday night's meeting, click here.

