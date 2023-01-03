Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Police say 22 injured when SUV crashes into NYC restaurant

A hit-and-run driver rear-ended a sport utility vehicle and sent it crashing into a New York...
A hit-and-run driver rear-ended a sport utility vehicle and sent it crashing into a New York City restaurant, injuring 22 people, police said Tuesday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A hit-and-run driver rear-ended a sport utility vehicle and sent it crashing into a New York City restaurant, injuring 22 people, police said Tuesday.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. Monday in upper Manhattan, a police spokesperson said.

A white Audi exited a gas station and struck the rear of a Toyota sport utility vehicle, causing the SUV’s driver to lose control of the vehicle, police said. The SUV mounted the curb and crashed into the front window of the Inwood Bar and Grill, police said.

A total of 22 people were injured in the collision, police said, mostly by flying glass. Nineteen people were taken to hospitals, and the remaining three declined medical attention. Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The Audi’s driver fled the scene and was being sought Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five Virginia residents are entering the new year $1 million richer - including two from...
2 tickets sold in Central Va. win $1 million in New Year’s Millionaire Raffle
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Henrico Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on Staples Mill Road.
Man dies after being hit by truck in Henrico
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz says both the officer and impaired driver were treated...
Chesterfield officer injured in New Year’s Day crash, driver charged with DUI

Latest News

Travis A. Ball was convicted in the 2017 killing of special agent Michael Walter in Richmond’s...
Man convicted of killing VSP special agent could get more prison time
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
More than $3 million donated to Damar Hamlin’s toy charity
The actor underwent surgery after the incident.
Jeremy Renner hospitalized after snow plow accident
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in Idaho slayings not expected to fight extradition