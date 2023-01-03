Over 200 Hopewell community members march in honor of slain 8-year-old girl

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Over 200 Hopewell community members marched in solidarity for a community walk to honor the life of 8-year-old P’Aris Moore Monday night.

Moore was shot in the chest while riding her bike last Friday. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Even though the community walk was completely community-led, the group was joined by Hopewell Police and city leaders - sending a message that the city would not be defined by its violence.

“What it really shows is our community deserves better, our community desires better ad we’re willing to work together to turn this around,” Hopewell Police Chief A.J. Stark said.

Illuminated by the light from Hopewell Police vehicles, the crowd chanted phrases like “Enough is enough, the violence has to end,” and “What’s her name? P’Aris.”

The march began at Harry E. James Elementary school and ended more than a mile away at Carter G. Woods Middle School.

City Councilor Dominic Holloway says the march represents all members of the city working together to properly address the spike in violent crimes and gun violence.

“It’s not solely the city council’s responsibility, it’s not solely the police’s responsibility, it has to be a community effort,” Holloway said. “This march against violence was community organized and led.

Despite Chief Starke wearing out his voice during the March, the police chief says his resolve has never been stronger.

“There is hope in Hopewell and I’m really excited to see the community start to wake up,” Starke said. “There are some people who have been terrorizing this community those people need to be held accountable and tonight is the first step in showing those people that they cannot just come into Hopewell and do things and expect people to sit here silently. The community is fed up and we’re fed up.

Starke says he hopes this march will also lead to critical funding from the city to invest in the police department to help fill its 11 vacancies and fund youth police outreach programs.

This community is asking for help...the funding that we are expecting to come is going to be huge,” Starke said. “Our focus for 2023 is to make sure we procure top-tier talent to cover down on those vacancies to make sure that we have dispatchers so that we have adequate coverage so that we can provide top-level service to our community.”

A vigil for P’aris is planned for Tuesday - which is her birthday - on the 700 block of Carolina Avenue at 5 pm.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.