News to Know: March against gun violence in Hopewell; NFL player collapses during game; New COVID-19 subvariant emerges

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here's a look at your top headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Hundreds March Against Gun Violence After Young Girl’s Murder

More than 200 people marched to end gun violence in Hopewell after the murder of 8-year-old P’aris Moore.

Moore was killed in a drive-by shooting last Friday just days before her ninth birthday.

No one has been arrested for the crime.

Buffalo Bills Player Collapses During Monday Night Game

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

Officials say Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after he made an open-field tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during last night’s game.

The 24-year-old was given CPR for several minutes and the Bills say medical crews were able to restore his heartbeat.

Hamlin is now in the hospital in critical condition.

School Board Votes to Rename George Wythe High School

George Wythe has now been added to a list of Richmond Schools getting renamed in the new year.

Wythe was a Founding Father who signed the Declaration of Independence and owned slaves.

Wythe will be the fourth Richmond school to get a new name. The other three are John B. Cary Elementary, Ginter Park Elementary, and Binford Middle.

A decision on the new names is expected later this year.

New COVID-19 Subvariant Emerges

(WTOC)

NBC News reports, the new strain of the COVID omicron variant accounts for about 40 percent of the nation’s confirmed COVID cases.

Experts say there is no indication that this variant causes more severe illnesses. However, lab studies show that it can evade protection from vaccines or previous infections.

Cloudy and Breezy Tuesday Forecast

Meteorologist Rachel Myers says Tuesday will be a cloudy and breezy day with near-record warmth.

There will be patchy morning fog, and highs are expected to be in the low 70s.

“If you want to lift yourself up, lift up someone else.” – Booker T. Washington

