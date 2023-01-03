Angel Tree
‘It was a pretty scary moment’: Fans react to Damar Hamlin’s collapse during football game

Local fans are praying the Buffalo Bills player makes a full recovery after he suffered cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Football fans across the nation, including fans in Richmond, were left in shock after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest following an open field tackle during Monday night’s football game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Denise Bavaro, vice president of the Chesterfield Buffalo Bills Backers group, watched this terrifying scene unfold at Buffalo Wild Wings.

“It didn’t look like it was a bad hit, but when you see the player collapse and when you’re seeing Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the game was their tears running down their faces, you know something big has happened,” she said.

In a statement, the Buffalo Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, and first responders restored his heartbeat on the football field.

“It was a pretty scary moment,” Bavaro said. “We all took a moment to actually pray for everyone.”

Hamlin was rushed by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first...
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati.(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

On Monday evening, fans from the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals gathered outside the hospital to pray for Hamlin and his recovery.

“The whole, you know, we’re rooting for this team or this player, kind of went out the door and you were just really focused on is this guy okay,” said Kevork Ozbalik, a Buffalo Bills fan who lives in Chesterfield.

Ozbalik said he was watching the game at home when he saw Hamlin collapse. Now, Ozbalik is hoping Hamlin will make a full recovery.

“That’s kind of where my heart and my mind went immediately was just being more of the fan of this guy coming out alive and being able to recover fully, so not just, not just so he can continue to play football, but so he can continue to be someone’s son, or someone’s future husband, or someone’s future father,” he said.

“I don’t care if the game gets rescheduled. I don’t care if our season ends. This point, it is about recovery and not only for Hamlin, but recovery for the Bills players and their mental health and what they’re going through,” said Bavaro.

Fans across the country have also been supporting Hamlin by donating to a GoFundMe page initially started to support Hamlin’s toy drive fundraiser. In less than 24 hours, more than $5 million has been donated to the page.

