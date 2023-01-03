Angel Tree
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.

This information comes from a press release sent out by Youngkin’s Office Tuesday morning.

“We need to get to the bottom of what appears to be an egregious, deliberate attempt to disadvantage high-performing students at one of the best schools in the country,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I believe this failure may have caused material harm to those students and their parents, and that this failure may have violated the Virginia Human Rights Act.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

