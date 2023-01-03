Five teams compete for opportunity to develop ‘City Center’ plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five developers from across the country are competing for the opportunity to take on phase one of a revitalization effort called the City Center Innovation District.

They are Capstone Development, LLC, City Center Gateway Partners, Lincoln Property Company, Richmond Community Development Partners and Sterling Bilder, LLC.

“One of the biggest problems is that downtown after probably 5:00, 5:30 at night every day is pretty much empty. And so right now finding ways in which can really bring people downtown for events,” said Andreas Addison, Richmond City Council.

Phase one of the project, a collective nine acres, includes the Richmond Coliseum teardown and a 500-room hotel with meeting spaces to support the nearby convention center.

The Blues Armory building on 6th Street will also be saved and repurposed.

“The more money we can bring from people outside of our region, to come visit, stay, work, eat and play here is going to be the best thing for all of us,” said Councilor Addison.

In December, the five teams competing answered a 242-page request for information, spelling out what the city’s economic development and convention center authority would like to see from potential developers.

“With the information that they submitted it really helps us to give, it really helps us to get rather a good understanding of their development background, members of their development team and how they think about moving forward with this redevelopment opportunity,” said Leonard Sledge, Richmond Economic Development Authority.

A panel is now in the process of evaluating the proposals. That panel includes an array of people from the city and the two authorities leading the charge.

“It’s good to see big projects get a lot of scrutiny and review and making sure all the dots, i’s are dotted, t’s are crossed,” said Councilor Addison.

The names of those development teams who make it to through the final cut will be announced later this winter.

