Did you see the fog bow in Virginia?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Have you ever seen a fog bow?

The rare phenomenon was spotted to start the new year! This one was seen at Bethel Beach in Mathews county to start 2023!

Photo credit: Larry Lynch (NBC12)

Fog bows are similar to rainbows, appearing as a bow in fog rather than rain. Water droplets in fog are much smaller than raindrops so the bow is devoid of color. Thanks for sharing this picture, Larry Lynch!

Another fog bow was spotted in Blackstone in Nottoway county Monday.

Photo credit: Don Knight (NBC12)

Don Knight said that he saw this in a small valley in Nottoway county! Thank you for sharing!

Such a neat sight! As always, we appreciate all of the weather reports and pictures that you send to us via social media and online!

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.