City council elects Petersburg mayor and vice mayor

Mayor Sam Parham (left) and Vice Mayor Darrin Hill (right) will serve the city for the next two years.
Mayor Sam Parham (left) and Vice Mayor Darrin Hill (right) will serve the city for the next two years.(City of Petersburg)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg City Council announced in an organizational meeting that Mayor Sam Parham was re-elected by fellow Council members Tuesday afternoon.

Parham was first elected as Mayor of Petersburg in January 2017. He has continued to serve as Mayor since that time.

Darrin Hill was also elected as Vice Mayor on Tuesday. Vice Mayor Hill has served on Petersburg City Council since 2015. He replaces Annette Smith-Lee as Vice Mayor.

Mayor Parham and Vice Mayor Hill will continue to serve the city for the next two years.

