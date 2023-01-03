Chesterfield Police offer $5,000 reward to find man wanted for rape
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are offering a $5,000 reward to find a Chesterfield man wanted for rape.
Police say 37-year-old Jose Paz Banegas is wanted for rape and taking indecent liberties with a child.
Paz Banegas is about 5′3 and has brown eyes and black hair.
If you see him or have any information, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.