Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Woman wanted after escaping Campbell County custody

Crystal Meyers, sought by Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Crystal Meyers, sought by Campbell County Sheriff's Office(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a woman who escaped custody Monday.

January 2, 2023, deputies report they were investigating an incident in the 6600 block of Bear Creek Road involving Crystal Meyers, who has several active warrants for her arrest. She escaped custody and ran into the woods, where a K-9 Unit is looking for her.

The Sheriff’s Office is also asking for the public’s help tracking her.

Deputies describe Meyers as 40 years old, white, 5′6″ and 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, wearing a gray jacket and black boots. She has a tattoo on her upper left arm.

Investigators urge the public not to approach Meyers; instead, anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the Dispatch Center at 434-592-9574.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five Virginia residents are entering the new year $1 million richer - including two from...
2 tickets sold in Central Va. win $1 million in New Year’s Millionaire Raffle
Henrico Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on Staples Mill Road.
Man dies after being hit by truck in Henrico
Vape shop break-in
Thief breaks in and loads up on goods from vape shop
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say

Latest News

Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz says both the officer and impaired driver were treated...
Chesterfield officer injured in New Year’s Day crash, driver charged with DUI
Officer, driver injured in Chesterfield crash
Officer, driver injured in Chesterfield crash
Five Virginia residents are entering the new year $1 million richer - including two from...
2 tickets sold in Central Va. win $1 million in New Year’s Millionaire Raffle
2 tickets sold in Central Va. win $1 million in New Year’s Millionaire Raffle