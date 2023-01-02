Woman wanted after escaping Campbell County custody

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a woman who escaped custody Monday.

January 2, 2023, deputies report they were investigating an incident in the 6600 block of Bear Creek Road involving Crystal Meyers, who has several active warrants for her arrest. She escaped custody and ran into the woods, where a K-9 Unit is looking for her.

The Sheriff’s Office is also asking for the public’s help tracking her.

Deputies describe Meyers as 40 years old, white, 5′6″ and 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, wearing a gray jacket and black boots. She has a tattoo on her upper left arm.

Investigators urge the public not to approach Meyers; instead, anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the Dispatch Center at 434-592-9574.

