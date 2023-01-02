News to Know: Man hit, killed by truck in Henrico; 1 year anniversary of I-95 shutdown; Short Pump traffic survey closes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your headlines for Monday, Jan. 2.

Man Hit, Killed by Pick-up Truck

The crash happened at the intersection of Staples Mill and Old Staples Mill Road around 11 Sunday night.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck did stay behind and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

RPS Leaders to Hold First School Board Meeting of 2023

The Richmond City School Board has a lot of items on the agenda during Monday evening’s meeting.

Officials say they want to fix chronic absenteeism in order to figure out why some kids are consistently missing school.

Agenda documents show the overall chronic absenteeism rate has gone down by two percent compared to last year, but is still high at almost 26 percent.

Several other items on the agenda include an update on collective bargaining, design updates for the new George Wythe and renovation updates for Fox Elementary.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at MLK Middle School.

One Year Anniversary of I-95 Shutdown

One year ago today, hundreds of drivers were left stranded for more than 24 hours on I-95 between Doswell and Fredericksburg during a winter storm.

Months later, an independent report found that more needed to be done to prepare for worst-case scenarios like that.

VDOT says it has improved communication plans with both Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Short Pump Traffic Survey Closes Monday

Henrico County has come up with four proposals for residents to review on how to tackle traffic congestion in the area.

The first would be to make no changes.

The second, to take out the merge between I-64 westbound ramps.

The third is to build an interchange where I-64 and North Gayton Road meet.

The fourth combines options two and three.

Near-Record Warmth

Those in the NBC12 viewing area will experience unseasonably warm temperatures for the next few days!

However, on Wednesday evening, a cold front will bring showers and potential storms.

Monday will be partly sunny with lows in the low 40s and highs in the upper 60s.

