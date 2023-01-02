Monday Forecast: Partly sunny with near-record warmth

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Unseasonably warm temperatures ahead the next few days. A Wednesday evening cold front brings showers and potential storms. Chilly weather returns Friday.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s, high around 70°.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms possible in the afternoon/evening. Lows in the upper 50s, high: 72°. (Rain Chance: 80%) Rain totals 1/4 to 1/2 inch expected.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy. . Lows in the mid 30s, highs around 50.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. A few showers possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs around 50

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. A few showers possible. Lows in low 30s, highs around 50

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.