Gas prices now back on the rise in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The cost of gas is increasing once again in Virginia. In Richmond, prices have climbed to $3.10 a gallon which is up 18 cents from just a week ago. AAA says that it’s unclear whether or not prices will continue on an upward trend or drop in the near future.

There are several reasons for the recent price hike, one includes the recent ending of the holiday travel season.

According to AAA, it’s normal for prices to rise with more people on the roads traveling to and from their holiday destinations. This year there were even more people on the roads after Southwest canceled thousands of flights, causing more people to rent cars.

The colder weather also plays a part in those rising prices.

“When you look at how many people were affected by that massive cold snap or that arctic blast and that having some impact on some of the refineries out there there’s a lot of refineries in the upper mid-west which really saw some of the coldest of those cold temperatures,” said Morgan Dean who is the spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

The price of crude oil is also up and that could be to blame. It accounts for about 50 to 60 percent of what you pay for a gallon of gas. In mid-December, it was selling for about 70 dollars per barrel. It’s now up to 80 dollars.

“Some of that I believe is related to what’s happening in China with some of their COVID restrictions coming down and the country reopening I think there are a lot of folks in the commodities market with crude oil thinking that’s a good sign that there’s going to be much higher demand in China and that’s one of the reasons why we’re seeing crude oil sales take off,” explained Dean.

AAA says there are a few tips you can keep in mind to get the most gas mileage for your car like checking the air pressure and treads of your tires and unloading extra weight you might be carrying around.

“If you have fall sports gear or you have some other items in the car that you just don’t need right now take those items out of your car you don’t think about it a lot but extra weight in the vehicle that you’re carrying around all of the time can bring down your miles per gallon,” Dean stated.

