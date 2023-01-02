Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Fred White, one of original Earth, Wind and Fire members, dies

One of the original members of Earth, Wind and Fire has died.
One of the original members of Earth, Wind and Fire has died.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Fred White, an original Earth, Wind and Fire member, has died, the band announced. He was 67.

“Our family is saddened today With the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White. He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!” the Instagram post of his brother Verline White said.

Fred White was the brother of founding members Maurice and Verdine White and joined the band as a teenager, Entertainment Weekly said. He was a member of the band until the 80s.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with the band in 2000.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five Virginia residents are entering the new year $1 million richer - including two from...
2 tickets sold in Central Va. win $1 million in New Year’s Millionaire Raffle
Henrico Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on Staples Mill Road.
Man dies after being hit by truck in Henrico
Vape shop break-in
Thief breaks in and loads up on goods from vape shop
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say

Latest News

Deadly car crash in Brusly
Officer charged after 2 teens killed during police chase
The body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI laid out in state as father Georg Gaenswein stands...
Benedict aide’s tell-all book will expose ‘dark maneuvers,’ publisher says
Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
Man arrested on attempted murder charges in New Year’s Eve machete attack on police
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho slayings suspect’s family voices sympathy for victims