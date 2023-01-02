Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say

A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio, store on New Year’s Day, the city’s police chief said.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio, store on New Year’s Day, the city’s police chief told 13abc.

Officers received a call around 4:25 p.m. Sunday for a man waving a weapon around inside the store. He left before officers got there, according to Upper Sandusky Police Chief Jared Lucas, but they eventually tracked him down and took him into custody.

The woman was dead when police arrived, Lucas said.

Lucas told WTVG at the scene that authorities plan to release the identities of the victim and suspect Monday. The police chief said it wasn’t known if the two knew each other. He said a motive is also unknown.

The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation, Lucas said, while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is processing the crime scene.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With all gaming, Virginia Lottery encourages residents to play responsibly.
5 tickets worth $1 million drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle
Vape shop break-in
Thief breaks in and loads up on goods from vape shop
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays
Taylor said she had just given Paris her first phone a few days before the shooting for...
Hopewell mother needs answers after 8-year-old daughter killed days before birthday
Four Virginians are starting the new year $1 million richer thanks to the state’s New Year’s...
Winning numbers announced in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle - 4 worth $1 million each

Latest News

FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body lying in state at Vatican
Monday marks one year since hundreds of drivers were left stranded on I-95 for over 24 hours...
News to Know: Man hit, killed by truck in Henrico; 1 year anniversary of I-95 shutdown; Short Pump traffic survey closes
Orange County Fire Rescue reportedly rescued all riders on The Wheel at ICON Park after it lost...
Riders rescued from 'The Wheel'
A new study finds staying hydrated is linked to lower risk for disease, faster aging and early...
Proper hydration linked to lower risk of disease and early death, study says
One year anniversary of I-95 shutdown
One year anniversary of I-95 shutdown