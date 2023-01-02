Angel Tree
Chesterfield officer injured in New Year’s Day crash, driver charged with DUI

Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz says both the officer and impaired driver were treated...
Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz says both the officer and impaired driver were treated and released from the hospital.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield police officer is recovering after a crash involving an impaired driver on Route 10 over the weekend.

In a Facebook post Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz says the crash happened on Iron Bridge and Iron Bridge Parkway around 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Chief Katz says the crash was caused by an impaired driver running a stop sign.

The crash left the officer’s Tahoe completely smashed up.

Both the officer and the driver were treated and released from the hospital.

The impaired driver was charged with DUI, according to police.

Chesterfield Police says over 1,100 impaired drivers were arrested last year in the county.

