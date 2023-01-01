Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Thief breaks in and loads up on goods from vape shop

Vape shop break-in
Vape shop break-in(WWBT)
By Emily Yinger
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A business on West Grace Street is forced to close for several days following an early morning break-in. A thief reportedly loaded up their pockets with merchandise from Driply Vapes before running off with the goods.

The shop was broken into Saturday morning around 6:50 am. Vape shop owner Scott Waters said two more shops in the area were also broken into. Security camera footage shows the moment the thief broke glass to get into the store.

“They threw a brick into the window and stole all of my cigarettes and then stole all of my cigarettes and disposable vapes,” Waters explained.

With all the damage he has to clean up, Scott now has to miss out on several business days.

“I’m probably not going to get it repaired until Tuesday or Wednesday but just replacing the glass...I’m also going to have to close because he basically stole everything that I sell,” he stated.

He said this isn’t the first time his shop has been broken into. Just a few months ago one of his employees was robbed at gunpoint and last year he had another break-in. He even installed an electromagnetic lock after the first break-in for extra security but that just ended up getting broken the second time someone robbed his shop.

“I’ve been in business for 7 years and nothing has ever happened like this before in the last seven years,” he said.

He’s now considering moving his shop to another location so he doesn’t have to deal with this again.

“I’m coming up at the end of my lease and with this area changing as drastically as it has I’m probably just not gonna renew and I’m probably not going to continue to do business in the city you know I’ll find somewhere else that is less dangerous at this point,” he explained.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor said she had just given Paris her first phone a few days before the shooting for...
Hopewell mother needs answers after 8-year-old daughter killed days before birthday
RVA Community Fridges
Community fridge forced to move because of complaints
Witnesses say a light-colored four-door sedan with tinted windows speeding through the area at...
8-year-old girl killed in Hopewell shooting
Petersburg's City Manager March Altman says demolition was temporarily halted because of the...
Ramada demolition delayed until January Petersburg city manager says
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies

Latest News

Rain clears out, patchy fog possible tonight
Rain clears out, patchy fog possible tonight
FILE - A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $785M after no big winner
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI blesses the faithful as he arrives in St. Peter's Square at the...
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95
Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, became the 265th leader of the Roman Catholic Church...
Catholic Diocese of Richmond releases statement following death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI