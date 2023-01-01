Angel Tree
Richmond & Henrico Health Districts to host COVID-19 vaccine event for children

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The winter months are here, and in an effort to prevent the spread of viral illnesses, Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will host two COVID-19 vaccine events for children in the community.

The event will offer both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as well as bivalent boosters to children aged six months through 11 years of age.

The first event will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Henrico County Health Department located at 8600 Dixon Powers Drive.

The second event will take place on Thursday, Jan 19, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Richmond City Health Department located at 400 E. Cary Street.

To attend these events, RHHD encourages families to make an appointment by calling (804) 205-3501 or logging in online by clicking here.

Before attending, It is important for parents to know that children aged six months to five years old who received Moderna’s two-dose primary series are eligible two months after their second vaccine.

Also, children between six months to four years old who have not received their third dose of Pfizer’s primary series are eligible to receive the bivalent booster as their third dose.

Lastly, if your child is between the ages of six months to five years and they have completed Pfizer’s three-dose series, they cannot receive the bivalent booster or fourth dose.

