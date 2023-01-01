Angel Tree
New Year’s Day Forecast: Sunny and warm

Warm through Wednesday, then a cold front brings showers and a temperature drop
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Unseasonably warm temperatures ahead the next few days!

New Year’s Day: Partly sunny and dry. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible toward evening/overnight. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Can’t rule out a thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s, high: 70°. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 50s

Friday: Mostly Cloudy with a few rain sprinkles or showers possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s

