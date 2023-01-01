Benjamin Harrison Bridge will close nightly starting Jan. 5

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Benjamin Harrison Bridge in Charles City and Prince George will close to traffic at night for aerial cable installation.

Motorists are asked to follow the detours set in place during the nightly closures.

Northbound Route 156/106 - Take Jordan Point Road (Route 156) south to Route 10, west to I295, north to Route 5 (Exit 22A) east back to Route 156/106.

Southbound Route 156/106 - Take Roxbury Road (Route 106) north to Route 5, west to I-295, south to Route 10 (Exit 15A) east back to Route 156/106.

Alternate routes to the Hampton Roads area include Interstates 295 and 64 or the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry.

The nightly bridge closure will begin on Thursday, Jan. 5, through Thursday, Jan. 12, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FORROAD (800-367-7623).

