Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

5 tickets worth $1 million drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

With all gaming, Virginia Lottery encourages residents to play responsibly.
With all gaming, Virginia Lottery encourages residents to play responsibly.(Virginia Lottery)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 5 lucky Virginia residents are entering the new year 1 million dollars richer as five tickets worth 1 million were drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

According to Virginia Lottery, the 1 million dollar raffles were purchased at these locations:

Ticket #116426 (bought at Wegman’s, 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian)

Ticket #201325 (bought at Mills Grill & Grocery, 8481 Mount Cross Road, Danville)

Ticket #443201 (bought at CVS, 9167 Staples Mill Road, Henrico)

Ticket #491685 (bought at Safeway, 9596 Old Keene Mill Road, Burke)

Ticket #608075 (bought at Safeway, 4240 Merchant Plaza, Woodbridge)

In addition to the five lucky winners, seven more Virginia residents won $100,000. Those winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Ticket #016029 (bought at 7-Eleven, 7535 Crab Thicket Road, Gloucester)

Ticket #024485 (bought at Royal Farms, 3026 Churchland Blvd., Chesapeake)

Ticket #200828 (bought at New Market, 3900 North Bailey Bridge Road, Midlothian)

Ticket #410073 (bought at Wegman’s, 14361 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly)

Ticket #538383 (bought at Super Giant, 5701 Plank Road, Fredericksburg)

Ticket #580519 (bought at 7-Eleven, 1350 North Main Street, Blacksburg)

Ticket #621527 (bought at Sheetz, 111 Reservoir Road, Woodstock)

If you are not a top prize winner, log onto www.valottery.com to find out if you are one of the lucky 1000 winners of $500.

According to Virginia Lottery, all profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In 2022, the Virginia Lottery could cover 10% of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget by raising more than $779 million.

Visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page for a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor said she had just given Paris her first phone a few days before the shooting for...
Hopewell mother needs answers after 8-year-old daughter killed days before birthday
RVA Community Fridges
Community fridge forced to move because of complaints
Petersburg's City Manager March Altman says demolition was temporarily halted because of the...
Ramada demolition delayed until January Petersburg city manager says
Witnesses say a light-colored four-door sedan with tinted windows speeding through the area at...
8-year-old girl killed in Hopewell shooting
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies

Latest News

A business on West Grace Street is forced to close for several days following an early morning...
Thief breaks in and loads up on goods from vape shop
Vape shop break-in
Thief breaks in and loads up on goods from vape shop
FILE - Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters performs at the 3rd annual Alfred Mann Foundation...
Singer Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies at age 74
Rain clears out, patchy fog possible tonight
Rain clears out, patchy fog possible tonight