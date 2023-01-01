5 tickets worth $1 million drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 5 lucky Virginia residents are entering the new year 1 million dollars richer as five tickets worth 1 million were drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

According to Virginia Lottery, the 1 million dollar raffles were purchased at these locations:

Ticket #116426 (bought at Wegman’s, 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian)

Ticket #201325 (bought at Mills Grill & Grocery, 8481 Mount Cross Road, Danville)

Ticket #443201 (bought at CVS, 9167 Staples Mill Road, Henrico)

Ticket #491685 (bought at Safeway, 9596 Old Keene Mill Road, Burke)

Ticket #608075 (bought at Safeway, 4240 Merchant Plaza, Woodbridge)

In addition to the five lucky winners, seven more Virginia residents won $100,000. Those winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Ticket #016029 (bought at 7-Eleven, 7535 Crab Thicket Road, Gloucester)

Ticket #024485 (bought at Royal Farms, 3026 Churchland Blvd., Chesapeake)

Ticket #200828 (bought at New Market, 3900 North Bailey Bridge Road, Midlothian)

Ticket #410073 (bought at Wegman’s, 14361 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly)

Ticket #538383 (bought at Super Giant, 5701 Plank Road, Fredericksburg)

Ticket #580519 (bought at 7-Eleven, 1350 North Main Street, Blacksburg)

Ticket #621527 (bought at Sheetz, 111 Reservoir Road, Woodstock)

According to Virginia Lottery, all profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In 2022, the Virginia Lottery could cover 10% of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget by raising more than $779 million.

Visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page for a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts.

