Virginia State Police investigate midnight shooting on I-85

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on I-85 near the Petersburg and Dinwiddie County Line.

On Dec. 31 at midnight, a 2011 Acura was traveling northbound on I-85 when it was approached from behind by an unknown car that began shooting in its direction.

During the shooting, the driver of the Acura suffered a gunshot injury to the elbow and crashed the vehicle into the jersey wall at the 64.4-mile marker.

Now identified as a 31-year-old man from Petersburg, the driver of the Acura then fled the scene to a nearby home off of the interstate.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by calling 804-609-5656 or dialing #77 on a mobile phone. Virginia State Police can also be reached by emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

