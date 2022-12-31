Angel Tree
Saturday Forecast: WARM to end 2022 with showers likely after morning fog

Around 1/2″ Rain expected today, then dry and warm tomorrow
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dense Fog Advisory through 10am, then cloudy and warm. Rain is likely around midday and at any point this afternoon into this evening.

Saturday: Dense Morning Fog, Then Rain likely around midday. heaviest late afternoon through early evening. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny and dry. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. Showers possible toward evening/overnight.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s, highs upper 60s to near 70°. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 40s.

Next Weekend looks seasonable for winter, with highs MUCH Cooler than New Year’s Weekend

