Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

New study shows hunger rising in Virginia

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Between October 2021 and 2022, nationwide hunger has increased by 30% according to Hunger Free America, and that number is even higher in Virginia.

More than 434,000 Virginians not having enough food in one week.

“Hunger Free America study of federal data found there was a 54% increase in the number of Virginians who didn’t have enough food this year compared to last year over just one-week period,” Hunger Free America CEO Joel Berg said.

Hunger Free America is a nationwide advocacy and nonprofit group.

“There are now over 600,000 people in the Commonwealth of Virginia who don’t always have enough food. About 1-in-10 kids in Virginia sometimes go hungry,” Berg said. “Not only does child hunger hurt us morally, not only does it harm child health, it really kills educational performance.”

Berg says hundreds of thousands of working people and older Virginians don’t always have enough food.

“You can apply for SNAP - what used to be called the Food Stamp Program - connect you with WIC if you’re a pregnant,” Berg said. “If it’s the summer, we’ll connect kids with summer meals.”

He says, as of January 1, the minimum wage will be $12, giving full time workers a salary of $21,000.

“If you’re paying that much in rent, and you’re making so little in wages, no wonder so many people don’t have money left over for food, health care, childcare, transportation to get to work. Hunger in Virginia and America is not a food availability problem. It’s a food affordability problem,” Berg said.

If anyone needs food assistance, they can call the National Hunger Hotline at 1-866-3–HUNGRY.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five Virginia residents are entering the new year $1 million richer - including two from...
2 tickets sold in Central Va. win $1 million in New Year’s Millionaire Raffle
Vape shop break-in
Thief breaks in and loads up on goods from vape shop
Henrico Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on Staples Mill Road.
Man dies after being hit by truck in Henrico
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays
Taylor said she had just given Paris her first phone a few days before the shooting for...
Hopewell mother needs answers after 8-year-old daughter killed days before birthday

Latest News

2 tickets sold in Central Va. win $1 million in New Year’s Millionaire Raffle
Henrico county has come up with four proposals for residents to review, the survey will close...
Henrico leaders want feedback on Short Pump traffic
Benjamin Harrison Bridge (Source: NBC12)
Benjamin Harrison Bridge will close nightly starting Jan. 5
Five Virginia residents are entering the new year $1 million richer - including two from...
2 tickets sold in Central Va. win $1 million in New Year’s Millionaire Raffle
The American Red Cross says blood donations are currently down 20 percent.
National Blood Donor Month kicks off in January