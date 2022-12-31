Catholic Diocese of Richmond releases statement following death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Catholic Diocese of Richmond has issued a statement following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
Elected April 9, 2005, Pope Emeritus Benedict became the 265th leader of the Roman Catholic Church, succeeding Saint Pope John Paul II. He resigned Feb. 28, 2013, after serving eight years as the Bishop of Rome. As the first pope to resign in 600 years, his decision reportedly came due to advanced age and declining strength.
In response to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, announced Dec. 31, 2022, Bishop Knestout of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond has issued the following statement: