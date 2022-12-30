Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Social Security payments to get cost-of-living boost in January

The Social Security benefit increase is expected to boost monthly payments by more than $140.
The Social Security benefit increase is expected to boost monthly payments by more than $140.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Senior citizens and other Social Security recipients will start getting a larger monthly benefit in January.

The 8.7% annual cost-of-living adjustment is aimed at helping them cope with high inflation.

The largest increase in more than 40 years, it will boost monthly payments by more than $140 to an average of roughly $1,827 for 2023.

About 70 million people will get the increase, which follows a 5.9% adjustment for 2022.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the deputy and the suspect were shot Wednesday night.
Amelia County deputy injured, suspect dead in shooting
Searching the Rockfish River
Three found dead, two sought after SUV found in river
Jermaine Lee Branch faces a second-degree murder charge.
Suspect arrested after man found stabbed inside Henrico home
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Malana Patricia Weaver was last seen in the John Tree Hill Road area of the Powhatan County.
70-year-old missing Powhatan woman found dead in James River

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping,...
Putin, Xi vow closer ties as Russia bombards Ukraine again
The Hopewell Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Hopewell police investigate two shootings
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Trump’s tax returns to be released Friday after long fight
Southwest said normal services are expected to resume on Friday after a week of chaos.
News to Know: Rain on New Year’s Eve; celebration safety tips; Southwest plans for ‘minimal disruptions’