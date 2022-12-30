Richmond Police warn against drunk driving, celebratory gunfire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Between drunk drivers on the road and random gunfire in the sky, police in Richmond have a lot on their hands as we enter the new year.

“There’s nothing celebratory about shooting your gun in the air. That is totally inappropriate in any context, certainly in an urban environment,” said Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards.

Case in point, a rideshare driver is thankful to be alive after a bullet shattered his sunroof New Year’s Eve, just minutes before midnight, while driving on Interstate 64 near Laburnum Avenue. That was back in December 2019.

And just minutes into 2020, La-tiyah Hood, a 28-year-old mother of two was fatally shot at a North Avenue home, as a group of people celebrated by shooting guns into the air.

“Those bullets go up, and they come down, and we’ve seen tragic results from that,” said Edwards.

Richmond Police can handle hundreds of calls for gunfire during the new year’s eve holiday.

“We’re going to out there with the officers and if we find someone with a gun, firing in the air, we’re going to arrest them,” said Edwards.

Edwards says he and his team will be on the ground this weekend, not only to enforce gun laws, but to also to make sure the roads stay safe.

You can expect checkpoints and proactive patrolling over the weekend.

Alcohol-related crashes are up slightly in the city. But, this year alone, the city has seen 27 fatal crashes, which is a 59% increase over last year.

“Part of that is going to be enforcement related where we’re going to be making arrests. We’re going to be citing drivers for speed-related offenses, and certainly DUI is a piece of that. It’s about public safety,” said Edwards.

The department has also rolled out a “Buckle Up, Richmond” campaign. It’s all part of the acting police chief’s plan to make the city safer heading into to 2023.

