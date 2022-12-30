News to Know: Rain on New Year’s Eve; celebration safety tips; Southwest plans for ‘minimal disruptions’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your headlines for Friday, Dec. 30:

Soaring Temps with Rain on New Year’s Eve

Rain is likely Saturday afternoon and evening may impact New Year’s Eve plans with temperatures soaring. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-60s and 60s are expected to stick around for the start of 2023.

Southwest Plans for ‘Minimal Disruptions’

After a series of mass flight cancellations caused frustrations among travelers trying to get to their holiday destinations, Southwest Airlines is planning to resume its normal operations with “minimal disruptions” starting on Friday.

On Thursday, Flight Aware reported eight flight cancellations at Richmond International Airport.

New Year’s Eve Safety Tips and Events

Richmond police have several tips for residents for New Year's Eve.

There are several events throughout Richmond to celebrate the start of 2023.

Chesterfield Food Bank Distribution

The Chesterfield Food Bank Outreach Center has rescheduled its special distribution to Friday after canceling last week’s distribution due to the cold.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 12211 Iron Bridge Rd in Chester, volunteers distribute food to anyone in need.

The food bank also needs volunteers to help prepare for this distribution. Anyone interested in helping out can stop by the center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Family of Man Shot Speaks Out

The brother of a man killed in a shootout with state police and an Amelia County deputy Wednesday night spoke with NBC12 Thursday.

According to Virginia State Police, an Amelia County sheriff’s deputy, with two state troopers’ assistance, was conducting a wellness check at a home in the 13500 block of West Lane when shots were fired. Nicholas Lassiter, 32, was killed after shooting and seriously injuring the Amelia deputy.

The suspect’s older brother Milton Lassiter was alerted to the shooting when his mother called, sounding frantic on the phone in the moments following the incident.

Acting Police Chief Discusses Plans

Richmond Acting Police Chief says he has a five five-point plan to curb violence and increase officer retention.

“We’re really trying to be strategic when we look at where we want to deploy our officers, what resources we want to put in and have it all based upon where the crime data tells us to go,” said Rick Edward.

Final Thought

“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” — Oprah Winfrey

