Hopewell police investigate two shootings

In one incident, homes were damaged by gunfire
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened Thursday evening.

In the first shooting, police say a victim had arrived at the hospital around 9 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his elbow.

“Further investigation revealed that that incident occurred in the 1300 block of New York Ave where some homes were damaged by gunfire,” police said in a news release on Friday.

In the second incident, police responded to the 3000 block of Boston Street for reports of shots being fired in the area.

“Officers confirmed that a vehicle was wrecked in the area with damage consistent with gunfire,” police said. “The driver fled prior to police arrival.”

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.

