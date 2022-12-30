Angel Tree
Henrico couple thanks 911 dispatcher for saving husband’s life

Stu (left), has Shannon to thank for helping his wife Debbie perform life-saving measures while...
Stu (left), has Shannon to thank for helping his wife Debbie perform life-saving measures while he was having a heart attack in July.(Henrico Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A couple in Henrico got the chance to say thank you to a county 911 dispatcher for helping to save a man’s life after he was found by his wife going into cardiac arrest.

Debbie and Stu got to meet with Henrico Police Public Safety Dispatcher Shannon Marshall, who answered Debbie’s call in July when Stu was having a heart attack.

Marshall calmly talked Debbie through CPR to keep Stu’s heart beating until paramedics could get there. “I felt like you were with me,” Debbie told Shannon that day. “You were our angel on earth.”

Stu has made a full recovery, and the couple is making sure to thank everyone involved in getting him to where he is today. Last week, they visited Shannon at the Emergency Communications Center to thank her for her hard work that kept Stu alive.

The family says each person played a significant role in keeping her husband alive. Debbie commemorated this moment with a tattoo of two large hearts for Stu and herself, with each little heart surrounding them representing someone involved in Stu’s care, including one for Shannon.

